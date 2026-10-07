USDA to airdrop rabies vaccine baits across Northwest Georgia in effort to stop virus's spread

The federal government is planning to airdrop more than 500,000 tiny packages that smell like fish across northwest Georgia in the next few weeks in an ongoing effort to protect the state's residents.

The massive aerial operation is part of an annual operation to spread rabies vaccination baits targeting raccoons and other wildlife in the state.

According to the USDA, more than 500,000 baits containing the RABORAL V-RG® oral rabies vaccine (ORV) will be spread across over 7,000 square kilometers in parts of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

The goal of the multi-state operation is to stop the spread of rabies westward and, along with other operations by the USDA, eventually eliminate terrestrial rabies from the United States.

When will the rabies vaccine be airdropped?

The Walker County government said that helicopter bait drops will begin on or about Oct. 7. Airplane drops will start around Oct. 20.

Officials say residents in the affected counties should expect to spot low-flying airplanes or helicopters during these times.

The program is a cooperative effort between the USDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health, and other local and federal agencies. It aims to reduce a significant human health and safety threat associated with rabies.

Officials say the public should not try to touch or move the rabies vaccination bait. USDA

What are rabies bait packets?

The baits, packets coated with fishmeal crumbles, are designed to attract raccoons and other wildlife. Each bait is labeled with a toll-free information number, allowing residents to report any contact or ask questions.

Officials advise the public not to touch or move the baits. If a bait is found in an open area, it can be carefully tossed deeper into the woods using gloves or a paper towel. People should wash their hands immediately if they come into contact with the vaccine inside a bait and contact their local health department for guidance.

While the baits are not harmful to pets, eating several may cause mild stomach upset.