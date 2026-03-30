Unruly passenger forces evacuation after making bomb threat on Atlanta-bound Frontier flight

Federal and local authorities responded to a bomb threat involving a Frontier Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers, along with federal agents, responded around 4:28 p.m. to reports of an unruly passenger on an inbound flight.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines said the incident happened shortly after Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio, landed and was taxiing to the gate.

Officials said a passenger made a verbal bomb threat, prompting the aircraft to be moved to a remote area of the airport as a precaution.

Passengers were taken off the plane using airstairs and transported by bus to the terminal while law enforcement responded.

The airline said the threat was later determined to be non-credible.

No injuries were reported. Authorities have not released additional details about the passenger or whether any charges will be filed. The FBI is leading the investigation.