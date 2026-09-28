University of Georgia student seriously injured after fall from 8th-floor window

A University of Georgia student is recovering after she fell from a window on the 8th floor of an apartment building close to campus.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police, the scary situation happened at an apartment complex on West Broad Street shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the student was dancing on a couch near an open window when she fell.

The student landed on the pool deck below, police say.

Medics rushed the student to the hospital. As of the last update, officials say she is conscious and alert but remains seriously injured.

Authorities have not identified the student at this time.