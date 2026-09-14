University of Georgia police employee suspended for unauthorized use of Flock databases, officials say

The University of Georgia Police Department has suspended and demoted one of its IT employees after the agency says he used its Flock Automated License Plate Reader database without authorization.

Officials with the police department say they discovered the unauthorized use of the system during an audit.

According to the agency, its Internal Affairs investigation determined that the employee had accessed the system twice in 2025 to look into off-campus incidents, one of which was a hit-and-run accident where a car belonging to a family member was struck. The other was a theft at a local business, officials say.

While the employee's behavior has not been deemed to be illegal, the agency said that he did not have permission from his supervisor to use the system.

"Our campus community trusts us to be forthright and transparent, and these core values are essential to uphold the integrity of the University of Georgia Police Department," said UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark. "This staff member's behavior constitutes a clear violation of departmental policy, particularly regarding misuse of a law enforcement database and failure to notify the chain of command."

The employee was suspended without pay for 20 days.

The agency says that it had already changed how its employees use the Flock system this year, making it that all searches be authorized by a supervisor who is at the level of sergeant or above.