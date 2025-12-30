UNCF's 42nd Atlanta Mayor's masked ball raises $4 million to support HBCUs and students

The 42nd annual Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball raised $4 million on Dec. 20 to support historically Black colleges and universities and the students they serve, organizers announced.

Held at the Signia Hotel Atlanta, the black-tie gala was hosted by Andre Dickens, alongside Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF.

Award-winning actor and comedian Anthony Anderson, a proud HBCU alumnus, served as emcee, bringing humor and inspiration to an evening centered on education and opportunity. The legendary R&B group En Vogue delivered an electrifying performance.

The evening also honored David A. Thomas, president emeritus of Morehouse College, with the Billye Suber Aaron MASKED Award for his leadership and transformative impact on higher education.

Attendees included the event's co-founders Billye Suber Aaron and Andrew Young and his wife Carolyn, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and husband Derek, former Mayor Bill Campbell and wife Sharon, DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran Johnson, Calvin Smyre, and Michael Thurmond.

"The Mayor's Masked Ball, UNCF's premier fundraising event, is more than an evening of elegance—it's a beacon of hope for the countless students striving to achieve their dreams," said Justine Boyd, UNCF assistant vice president. "Atlanta shows up for our students, and we're grateful for the incredible support that makes this an unforgettable evening of celebration and impact."

The event was made possible through major corporate support, including title sponsor Norfolk Southern and presenting sponsors Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, The Home Depot, and UPS.

"UNCF is proud to continue the momentum of fueling HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of students who will become future leaders in our nation," Lomax said. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are helping students go to and through college and on to successful careers."

Proceeds from the Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball will support student scholarships and provide operational assistance for UNCF-member colleges. Donations are still being accepted.