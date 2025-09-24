UGA researchers use turf science to protect athletes, preserve fields

On the football field, teamwork drives the game, but behind the scenes, another team is working to keep players safe.

At the University of Georgia's Turfgrass Research and Education Center, scientists are studying how grass affects athlete performance and injuries.

Dr. Gerald Henry, a turfgrass management specialist, and his team replicate the wear and tear of football games using specialized cleat machines to test how different types of grass hold up under pressure.

"So we can replicate the wear and tear traffic of a football game very quickly and then see how that affects the grasses that were growing," Henry said.

Researchers place athletes on the turf to monitor how their bodies interact with the grass, using small sensors that track movement and impact.

"These little devices talk to one another, and we can take the data from those devices and actually tell whether their body is interacting with the grass in a more beneficial way or a detrimental way," he explained.

A lab at the University of Georgia's Tifton campus shows some of the grass hybrids researchers are studying.

Testing different grass types ensures that playing surfaces remain safe and functional.

"You don't want open areas because that can create some problems with footing," Henry said.

At UGA's Tifton campus, researchers have developed hybrid grasses like Tifway and Tifgreen, now used on football fields, golf courses, and lawns worldwide. The turf is also the choice of five NFL teams this season.

Meanwhile, on the Griffin campus, scientists are testing turf technology, including underground sensors and drones, to monitor soil moisture and optimize watering.

Since the 1950s, UGA researchers have pioneered the global success of these turfgrasses, and today, a multidisciplinary team supports an industry that contributes more than $1 billion annually to Georgia's economy.

For athletes and groundskeepers alike, the science of turf is a win-win, protecting players while keeping Georgia's fields in top condition.