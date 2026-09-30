Uber reaches settlement with Georgia teen over sex trafficking lawsuit

Uber has reached a settlement with a Georgia mother and teenager for a lawsuit accusing the ride-hailing service of not doing enough to prevent the young girl's sex trafficking.

Court documents obtained by CBS News Atlanta show that the company and the Georgia residents, identified only as Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #14, have reached a settlement to resolve all claims.

While specific details about the amount of the settlement are limited, the documents show that the minor will receive more than $25,000, which will be put in a trust on her behalf that she cannot access until she turns 18.

The lawsuit, filed on March 7, 2025, claims the victim was picked up by an Uber at 1 a.m. without her parents' consent and was driven more than 30 miles away from her home to Jonesboro.

The Uber ride had been requested by 25-year-old Thomas Bonner, who the lawsuit says drugged and raped the teen over four days. Jail records show that Bonner remains in custody at the Clayton County Jail without bond, charged with sodomy, aggravated child molestation, sexual battery under age 18, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and statutory rape.

The teen's lawsuit argued that the company failed to train its drivers to recognize sex trafficking and stop incidents from happening, asking for damages, medical expenses, and other fees.

In July, a Gwinnett County judge ruled that Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi would have to testify in connection with the lawsuit, ruling that he could know something that would lead to the discovery of evidence admissible in court.

In a statement, attorney Michael Neff of Neff Injury Law called his client an "extraordinarily courageous young woman."

"She was willing to participate in discovery, undergo a deposition and proceed to trial if necessary. It has been an honor to represent her," Neff said.

He said that the law firm hoped that the litigation would lead to improvements in how Uber and similar services protect children.

"Ultimately, our hope is that the next child is protected before something happens, rather than being forced to seek justice afterward," he said.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Uber for comment about the settlement and will update this story if the company chooses to respond.