Irish rockers U2 are touring North America next year, and Atlanta is one of their first stops.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. will take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 17, 2027, as part of the band's "Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour."

The tour announcement comes after the band released their first album of new songs in nine years, the spirited "Carnaval de Luz," which features the last vocal recording of Dolly Parton.

Other stops on the North America run of the tour include Miami, Baltimore, Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The first run of shows in Mexico City, São Paulo and Buenos Aires sold out instantly, leading the band to add extra dates. Shows in the U.K. and European run have also sold out.

U2 has announced a 15-night run in stadiums across North America, including Atlanta. Michael Schwartz

Opening for the band in Atlanta will be country musician Stephen Wilson Jr.

This is the band's first stadium tour since the end of The Joshua Tree Tour in December 2019.

"We have an overarching concept for the tour, and it leans toward that aspect of U2 music that is more about celebration," lead guitarist The Edge told the Associated Press, "and the attempt to create a special evening of not just of music, but of coming together."

A subscriber presale begins Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. EST on U2.com. There will also be a Visa cardholder presale on Dec. 2 and an artist presale on Dec. 3. Remaining tickets will become available during a general sale Dec. 4.