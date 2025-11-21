House Ethics Committee reviewing complaint against U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, chief of staff

The House Ethics Committee confirmed it reviewing a complaint against U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and Brandon Phillips, his chief of staff.

The committee, led by Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi, announced in two releases on Friday afternoon that it had received a complaint against Collins and Phillips on Oct. 7 from the Office of Congressional Conduct.

Officials have not shared what details about what was referred to the committee by the Office of Congressional Conduct.

"The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee," both releases read.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) speaks during a press conference discussing the Laken Riley Act at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jon Cherry / Getty Images

The bipartisan committee said that it would share "its course of action in this matter on or before Monday, January 5, 2026."

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, a spokesperson for Collins called the referral "nothing but a desperate and baseless attack by Rep. Collins' political opponents."

"We look forward to the Ethics Committee completing its work and this frivolous complaint being dismissed," the spokesperson said.

Collins, the son of the late eight-term Republican Rep. Mac Collins, won his seat to represent Georgia's 10th congressional district in Congress in 2022 and his second term in 2024.

Earlier this year, he announced that he would be joining the list of Republicans looking to challenge Sen. Jon Ossoff's seat in 2026. His campaign recently received criticism for posting a deepfake video of Ossoff that showed the senator mocking farmers and defending a government shutdown.