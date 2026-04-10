U.S. Marshals arrest 78, seize 46 guns and more than 50 pounds of drugs in metro Atlanta

A three-week fugitive operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies resulted in 78 arrests and the seizure of dozens of illegal firearms and drugs across metro Atlanta, officials said.

The operation, which ran from March 16 through April 3, targeted people wanted for serious and violent crimes, including murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, rape and child molestation.

Authorities said the effort led to the recovery of 46 illegal guns, about 57 pounds of narcotics and $18,000 in cash.

Investigators with the Marshals Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force worked alongside multiple agencies, including the Clayton County Police Department and Clayton County Sheriff's Office, to track down suspects.

U.S. Marshals Service and Clayton County law enforcement officers announce the recovery 46 illegal firearms and 57 pounds of seized narcotics while making 78 arrests following a three-week fugitive apprehension operation on April 3, 2026, in Atlanta. The multi-agency initiative tracked down violent felony offenses including murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. The USMS Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Special Operations Group coordinated with federal, state, and local partners to target high-priority offenders and reduce violent crime within the community. U.S. Marshals Service photo by Bennie J. Davis III

Officials said 16 violent fugitives were arrested before the operation officially began, with another 28 taken into custody during the crackdown.

"This operation shows what is possible when law enforcement works together," said U.S. Marshals Director Gadyaces S. Serralta, adding that the effort helped remove dangerous offenders from the community.

Acting U.S. Marshal Stephen Serrao for the Northern District of Georgia said the agency will continue working with local partners to find and arrest wanted suspects.

Additional agencies involved included the Atlanta Police Department and several sheriff's offices across metro Atlanta.

Officials said they will review crime data over the next 90 days to measure the operation's impact and plan future enforcement efforts.