Tyler Perry Studios, Synapse partner on new virtual production soundstage in Atlanta

Tyler Perry Studios is expanding its production capabilities with a new virtual production facility designed to give filmmakers access to advanced technology while keeping traditional production jobs at the forefront.

The Atlanta-based studio announced a multi-year collaboration with Synapse Virtual Production to develop and operate a next-generation virtual production soundstage on the historic 365-acre Tyler Perry Studios campus.

The new facility will feature LED volume technology, real-time digital environments and advanced production tools designed to help filmmakers, television producers and other content creators build virtual worlds, streamline production and reduce costs. The soundstage will also be available for third-party productions.

According to the studio, the collaboration will combine LED volume technology, advanced camera tracking and real-time 3D engines, including Unreal Engine, with production workflows designed for film and television sets. Synapse also uses AI-supported tools for look development, asset iteration and environment capture while maintaining human oversight.

"I'm paying close attention to what these tools can do, and I'm also thinking about the people who make this industry work," Tyler Perry said in a statement. "This collaboration is about moving forward in a way that keeps crews working and traditional production jobs intact while also allowing creatives new ways to build worlds and tell stories for the big and small screens."

The facility is expected to support projects ranging from feature films and television series to commercials, music videos, livestreams and immersive media experiences.

Synapse currently operates virtual production stages in Los Angeles and plans to open a facility in New York. The company has provided production services for projects including "The Rip" and "The Accountant 2."

Tyler Perry Studios said the new virtual production soundstage is expected to be ready by the end of 2026.