Tyler Perry donates $1.4 million to help Atlanta families facing food insecurity during government shutdown

Filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry is stepping in to help Atlanta residents facing food insecurity as the ongoing government shutdown threatens critical food assistance programs.

Perry, 56, told "People" magazine he has donated nearly $1.4 million to several organizations that provide food and support to families at risk of losing benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The donations were made to groups including Atlanta Community Food Bank, Meals on Wheels Atlanta, Baby2Baby, Caring for Others, All for Lunch, Goodr, and The Ron Clark Academy.

In a statement to "People" magazine, Perry said he was moved to act after learning that up to 42 million Americans could lose their SNAP benefits due to a lack of federal funding.

"If you've never been poor, then you may not fully understand the life-changing impact SNAP benefits mean to hard-working people, to our seniors, and to our children," Perry said. "For millions of people, it could mean extreme hunger. For newborns, it could mean a lack of access to formula."

Tyler Perry speaks onstage during the Tyler Perry's Finding Joy Atlanta screening at Regal Atlantic Station on November 02, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last month that federal funds may not be sufficient to sustain the SNAP program through November, a development that has sparked widespread concern among food banks and local charities.

Perry told "People" that his decision was about compassion, not politics.

"Compassion is not political. It is humanity," he said. "And we seem to be missing both now."

CBS News Atlanta was there when Perry addressed the matter on Sunday night, during an early screening of his latest film, "Finding Joy," at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta.

"I know we're about to watch a fun movie. I just want to shift gears for just a minute," Perry told the audience. "I'm very, very concerned about [these] SNAP benefits for so many people who need them. And I just want you to know if you know somebody who is on SNAP, what I'm hearing is that if you have money left on your SNAP, WIC card or however that works, if you do not spend it by the fifth, it could be gone."

"I just feel sad that there are so many people, children, and elderly people who are not getting these benefits when they need to. … Please, please just, just try and help whoever you can because I'm doing a lot to see what I can do."

This isn't the first time Perry has used his platform to help those in need. The media mogul, known for creating the Madea film franchise, has a long history of philanthropy, from paying off layaway bills for families at Christmas to supporting disaster relief efforts and funding scholarships.