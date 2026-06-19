Two-time Grammy winner Speech reflects on Juneteenth ahead of Hapeville celebration

For two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Speech Thomas, Juneteenth isn't just a holiday; it's a reminder of childhood memories, community, and the importance of remembering history.

The Arrested Development frontman will headline Hapeville's Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration Friday, bringing what he calls "Life Music" to the city's annual event.

"For me, Juneteenth was something I used to celebrate as a kid," Speech told CBS News Atlanta. "Some of my favorite memories. Just the community celebrating, the foods and the music."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Speech says the holiday serves as an important reminder of both the nation's history and its future.

"Our nation is constantly in flux," he said. "The only thing that keeps us all-American is foundational things, things that remind us of where we've been and where we need to go."

CBS News Atlanta

The Atlanta-based artist says that message has helped shape his music for decades. After the murder of one of his closest friends, Speech said he felt called to create a different kind of music.

"From that point on, I knew that I needed to make something different," he said. "There needed to be a different narrative." That philosophy eventually became the foundation of Arrested Development's music, which has earned the group worldwide recognition and two Grammy Awards.

For Friday's performance, Speech says fans can expect more than a concert. "We're going to tell some stories to the people and let them know why we wrote certain songs, how it relates to today," he said.

City leaders say the celebration is about more than entertainment.

"The world is in need of us coming together and having these different celebrations," said Todd Nichols, director of Hapeville Parks and Recreation.

Nichols says the event will feature live performances, cultural programming, educational opportunities, food vendors and activities for families. "We're bringing culture to the city," Nichols said. "It's just coming out and celebrating each other."

As for the message Speech hopes people leave with this Juneteenth: "Let's celebrate life," he said. "This Juneteenth, let's be together. We're going to be alive together. Let's celebrate this thing we're doing."

Event Details

Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration

Friday, June 19

1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jess Lucas Park, Hapeville

Free admission

Live music, food trucks, vendors, family activities and educational programming

Performance by two-time Grammy Award-winning group Arrested Development

Dreamers of Achievement 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, June 20

8 a.m. to Noon

Jess Lucas Park

For more information, click here.