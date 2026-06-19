Arrested Development's Speech reflects on Juneteenth ahead of Hapeville celebration Two-time Grammy Award-winning artist Speech Thomas of Arrested Development is using music to honor the meaning of Juneteenth. Ahead of Hapeville's annual Juneteenth celebration, Speech shares memories of growing up celebrating the holiday, discusses the life-changing experiences that shaped his music, and explains why remembering the past is critical to building the future. The free community event features live performances, family activities and a celebration of freedom, culture and unity.