Two Tifton police officers shot; Governor Kemp calls for prayers as investigation unfolds

Two Tifton police officers were shot in the line of duty on Friday, and state leaders are offering support as the community awaits updates on the investigation.

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott said both officers were in stable condition, according to city officials.

"Please join me in praying for the recovery of our officers and for the protection of those during this developing situation," Scott wrote in a social media post.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also offered his support, saying he and his family were praying for the officers and their loved ones.

"These brave officers, their families, and the entire Tifton Police Department will remain in our thoughts and prayers as they face the road ahead," Kemp said.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Tifton Police Department requested the agency to investigate the officer-involved shooting. Tifton County is about 183 miles south of Atlanta.

No additional details about the shooting or the circumstances leading up to it were immediately released. The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.