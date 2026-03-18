Two teens killed in South Fulton shooting; police searching for suspect

Two teenagers were killed in a shooting Tuesday night in a South Fulton neighborhood, and police say they are searching for the person responsible.

Officers with the South Fulton Police Department responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. about a shooting near the 4200 block of Fortune Point in the Cooks Landing subdivision, according to police.

Investigators said two juvenile victims were found shot at the scene. Both teens were taken to the hospital, where authorities later confirmed they died from their injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities identified the two victims as 16-year-old Jamauri Smarr and 14-year-old Jeremiah Carter.

Police said they are actively searching for a suspect, but no description has been released. Investigators also say it is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

The case remains an active investigation.

South Fulton Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs said she is closely monitoring the situation and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

"I am deeply saddened by the shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers Tuesday night," Gumbs said in a statement. "My heart goes out to the families of these young victims and the entire community as we grapple with this devastating loss."

Gumbs said she has been in contact with police commanders and the city's public safety director as officers work to identify the person or people responsible.

"While this is a painful moment for our city, I want to reassure our residents that South Fulton remains one of the safest cities in Georgia," she said. "We will not waver in our commitment to public safety and will continue working diligently to protect all who call South Fulton home."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the South Fulton Police Department.