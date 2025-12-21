Two killed in wrong-way crash on GA 10 Inner Loop in Athens, police say

Two people were killed early Sunday morning after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on the GA 10 Inner Loop, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police say officers responded around 12:08 a.m. to reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the Inner Loop near Chase Street. Moments later, officers received reports of a crash near Oglethorpe Avenue.

Investigators say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Lawrenceville, was traveling the wrong direction on the GA 10 Inner Loop when it first collided with a Mercedes-Benz, then struck a Ford Expedition. Police say the Kia continued traveling the wrong way before crashing head-on into a 2017 Toyota Camry.

After the impact, the Kia came to rest on the cable barriers and caught fire, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 25-year-old man from Athens, died at the scene. The driver of the Kia also suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

The passenger in the Toyota and the passenger in the Kia were both taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition. Occupants of the Mercedes-Benz and Ford Expedition suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say this crash marks the eighth fatal crash in Athens-Clarke County this year, bringing the total number of traffic-related deaths in 2025 to ten.

The crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Police Officer Joshua Santos at Joshua.Santos@accgov.com or 762-400-7258.