Two killed in Cobb County crash involving Papa John's truck on I-75

The Cobb County Police Department has confirmed that two people were killed Friday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near Hickory Grove Road.

The crash happened around 8:34 a.m., according to the department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.

Preliminary reports show a red 2023 Freightliner Cascadia truck, operated by 28-year-old Zory Beavers of Conyers, struck a white 2019 Freightliner Cascadia driven by 62-year-old Verlon Henley of Fairburn. Beavers was driving with 42-year-old Royan Osborne of Norcross as a passenger.

After the first collision, Beavers' truck continued north, rolled onto its left side, and hit the sound barrier wall on the right shoulder. A white 2018 Ram 3500 pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by 48-year-old Arkino Walker of White, then collided with the rear of the trailer and ended up across the northbound lanes.

Beavers and Osborne were pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner. Henley and Walker were not injured. Authorities have notified the victims' next of kin.

The STEP Unit said the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact Cobb County Police.

Papa John's, which confirmed one of its tractor-trailers was involved, said in a statement that it is cooperating with authorities.

"The safety of our team members and the communities we serve is a top priority," the company said. "Our thoughts are with all those who may be affected, and we will continue to support the investigation as it moves forward."

Traffic was heavily impacted during the morning commute while crews cleared the scene.