Two hospitalized after car crashes into power pole, bursts into flames in southeast Atlanta

A fiery crash in southeast Atlanta left two people hurt and a car badly burned, but firefighters say it could have been much worse.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, crews were called to the 900 block of Boulevard SE and arrived to find a car engulfed in flames after crashing into a power pole. Battalion Chief Matt Driver said the fire was intense when crews got there, with flames shooting from the vehicle and a nearby home at risk.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze before it could spread to the house.

"It was a fully involved car fire with a power pole, and there was a house nearby that could have been impacted," Driver said.

Authorities said the people inside the car were not found in the vehicle. Instead, they were located about 80 to 100 feet down the road. It's unclear how they got there.

Both were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. Officials said one of the victims is believed to be in critical condition.

Driver said the crash appears to have involved a high rate of speed, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

Georgia Power crews were called in to assess damage to the pole, which was the only structure significantly affected.

Firefighters also checked the surrounding area to make sure the flames had not spread, confirming nearby buildings were safe.