Two Georgia school districts disagree over alleged racism at high school football game

Atlanta Public Schools says a review by Jefferson City Schools does not fully address what Maynard Jackson High School band members reported experiencing during a recent road football game.

APS said multiple band members reported being called racial slurs as they entered Jefferson High School's stadium, near a restroom and while leaving after the Sept. 11 game.

"Our students' voices matter and their experiences matter," APS said in a statement Tuesday. "Allegations involving racism and discriminatory behavior are serious and deserve to be examined with the utmost clarity, transparency, thoroughness and care."

Jefferson City Schools said it found no evidence supporting allegations that racial slurs were directed at Maynard Jackson band members. Its investigation included interviews, more than 50 written statements and a review of footage from 54 stadium cameras, according to the district.

Jefferson officials also said they found no evidence supporting separate claims that Confederate flags were displayed, concession workers spat on food or a Jefferson football player spat on a Maynard Jackson player.

The district confirmed that an altercation occurred between Maynard Jackson band members and an adult as the band left the stadium. Jefferson City Schools said the adult was not affiliated with the district and that Maynard Jackson administrators were handling the incident.

The Georgia High School Association concluded that both football teams demonstrated sportsmanship and respect during the game, according to the districts. APS said that finding does not address the band members' reports because the GHSA does not oversee marching band activities.

"Multiple band members reported being subjected to racial slurs at several points during their visit," APS said. "Their concerns were heard by Maynard Jackson High School administration, documented and communicated to JCS."

Jefferson City Schools said none of the allegations it investigated were substantiated and that they do not reflect the district or its community.

"We do not condone racism and will not tolerate it," Jefferson City Schools said.

APS said it will continue supporting its students and will strengthen security at events outside the district to better protect students, staff and families.