School districts investigating reports that Atlanta students were racially targeted during football game

Officials with Atlanta Public Schools say they are reviewing reports that some of their students were targeted with racist language after a football game last week.

In an Instagram post made on Monday, Atlanta Public Schools said it was aware of reports that members of the Maynard Jackson High School marching band were subjected to racism while leaving the game against Jefferson High School on Friday night.

"Racism, harassment, and any behavior that threatens the safety or dignity of students are unacceptable," the school district wrote. "While no students were physically harmed, APS takes these allegations seriously and is committed to ensuring a thorough review of the matter."

A spokesperson for Jefferson City Schools told CBS News Atlanta that the school district was aware of concerns and was working closely with Atlanta Public Schools to look into the allegations.

"We are carefully investigating and gathering information to determine the specifics and appropriate next steps," the spokesperson said. "We take these matters seriously."

APS said it was offering additional counseling support to Maynard Jackson students affected by the situation.