Two Georgia police officers shot during domestic incident call; suspect arrested

Two DeKalb County police officers are expected to survive after being shot while responding to a domestic incident Sunday evening.

A DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the 2000 block of Bouldercrest Road around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they encountered Demontavious SoHo, who shot both officers, according to the spokesperson.

The officers returned fire, striking SoHo, police said. He then ran into a wooded area.

Both officers were taken to a hospital in moderate condition and are expected to survive, police said.

SoHo was taken into custody a short time later with a gunshot wound. Police did not provide further details about his condition or any charges.

The department thanked partner agencies for helping take him into custody and asked for prayers for the wounded officers.