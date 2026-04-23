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Two 3-year-olds drown at Crisp County home, police and GBI investigating

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Two 3-year-olds have died after drowning at a Crisp County home on Wednesday morning, police say.

The Cordele Police Department says that Crisp County 911 received a call around 11 a.m. reporting a drowning at a home on Aberdeen Circle.

When first responders from multiple agencies got to the home, they found two 3-year-olds who had drowned, officials said.

Both children were rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital. Despite first responders' best efforts, the children were not able to survive.

Authorities say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the local police, as is the standard procedure for this type of investigation.

The names of the children have not been released, and police say they will not be sharing details about the situation out of respect for the family and to ensure the integrity of their investigation.

"We ask that the community keep the family and all those affected in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the Cordele Police Department wrote.

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