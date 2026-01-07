Twiggs County Schools mourning 2025 teacher of year's sudden death

The Twiggs County community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved elementary school teachers.

The Twiggs County Board of Education, interim Superintendent Tyrone Bacon, and Jefferson Elementary School Principal Mark Davis announced the sudden passing of Michelle Capece on Tuesday. She was 60 years old.

Capece had been named Jefferson's 2025 teacher of the year, selected by her peers for her contributions to the school and to her students.

"Ms. Capece was at the heart of everything we do—from the classroom and Jr. Beta Club to the local sports fields," the school district wrote on Facebook. "She was a cornerstone of this community."

Michelle Capace was named the 2025 Teacher of the Year for Jefferson Elementary School. Twiggs County Public Schools

The post announcing her passing quickly received more than 150 comments from parents, students, and others in the community who remembered her impact and powerful way of connecting with kids.

"She made such an impression and made SURE no child was forgotten or left behind in their education," one comment read. "This world lost a real star today. "

"She made every child that came through her classrooms feel like they mattered," another read.

Officials have not shared any details about a memorial service for Capece at this time.