Tucker considering new 4-hour parking limits downtown to boost business turnover

Drivers in downtown Tucker could soon see new parking rules aimed at increasing turnover and helping local businesses, according to a city memo outlining a proposed ordinance.

City leaders are reviewing a plan that would create a time-limited parking zone along Main Street with a 4-hour parking maximum. The changes would apply to 70 "pull-in" spaces stretching from Lawrenceville Highway to Lavista Road.

The ordinance, introduced for a first read at the Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 council meetings, is part of Tucker's broader push to manage growing demand for parking downtown.

The city has invested in new lots, leased spaces, and improved signage, bringing the public supply to 325 total spaces.

Downtown Tucker could soon adopt a new parking ordinance. CBS News Atlanta

Why the change?

City officials say too many of the most visible spaces are being used by employees and students who leave their cars for extended periods — preventing customers from easily accessing businesses on Main Street.

"Parking spots in front of a business are a valuable asset," the memo states, adding that quick access helps stores generate more revenue.

Under the proposal, anyone parked longer than four hours would face a fine. Parking would remain free.

What else is included?

If passed, the city would invest in upgrades to support the change, including:

New parking signage

Restriping downtown lots

Additional labeling for time-limited spaces

An enforcement plan to ensure compliance

The city estimates costs for signage and restriping could reach $60,000, with additional expenses expected for enforcement.

What's next?

The ordinance must be reviewed and approved by the Tucker City Council.

If adopted, business owners and residents will be notified before enforcement begins.

CBS Atlanta will update this story as the city moves closer to a final vote.