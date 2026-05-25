Trump immigration policy change could force some visa holders in Georgia to leave U.S. before applying for green cards

A recently announced immigration policy could lead to impacts for hundreds of thousands of people.

On Friday, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced immigrants who are temporarily in the country would no longer be allowed to stay in the U.S. when applying for a green card, also known as an Adjustment of Status.

The policy would require people to return to their home country to apply for a green card.

USCIS said it will grant an Adjustment of Status under what the agency calls "extraordinary circumstances."

Local immigration attorney, Alex Cornejo, said this doesn't mean Adjustment of Status is over in the United States.

"This is just a memorandum which is basically just reminding USCIS officers that they have broad discretion when decided who is going to be able to adjust status in the United States," Cornejo said.

There is still some confusion surrounding Friday's memo including when it takes effect, how it will be applied and what falls under "extraordinary circumstances."

"USCIS has been reminded — or has been instructed to only grant adjustment status in extraordinary circumstances or under extraordinary circumstances. Right?" Cornejo said. "What does that mean? We don't know."

In a statement released on Friday, USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said in part:

"This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivizing loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the U.S. illegally after being denied residency."

Cornejo said the policy makes it harder for people who have entered the country legally.

"The message of this administration has always been doing the right thing because now they are trying to make it more difficult or punish the ones who came here lawfully," Cornejo said. "So you know we have yet to find out the extent of this policy, but yes absolutely everyone is concerned because nobody knows what this concept of extraordinary circumstances is."

CBS News reports that current and former U.S. immigration officials believe the memo could have wide-ranging effects.

It could require groups such as students, tourists, and other temporary visa holders, including individuals who entered the country legally who've overstayed their visas, to leave the U.S. before seeking a green card through sponsorship from a U.S. citizen spouse or employer.

CBS Atlanta has reached out to USCIS for additional comment.