Trump expected to campaign with Mike Collins during Cobb County visit as Georgia Senate race intensifies

President Donald Trump is expected to be joined by U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in Cobb County this week, according to multiple reports, adding another high-profile campaign appearance to Georgia's closely watched U.S. Senate race.

CBS News Atlanta previously reported Georgia gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson announced he'd be joining the President to speak during his visit as well.

Collins, a Republican representing Georgia's 10th Congressional District, is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

Trump's appearance comes just weeks after he issued a late endorsement of Collins ahead of Georgia's Republican Senate primary, helping solidify support behind the congressman.

In a June Truth Social post, announcing his endorsement, Trump called Collins "a true Friend, Fighter, and WARRIOR," contrasting him with Ossoff, whom he criticized as an "ineffective" senator.

Why Cobb County matters

Trump's appearance is set for Wheeler High School in Marietta, placing the event in one of Georgia's most politically significant counties.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Wheeler High School for comment and will provide updates if we hear back.

Cobb County has become a key battleground over the past decade.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris carried the county in the 2024 presidential election with nearly 57% of the vote, while Trump received just over 42%. Four years earlier, Cobb County was instrumental in helping then-President Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential nominee in three decades to win Georgia.

According the CBS News, the county also became the focus of false election claims following the 2020 election, when social media posts showing a paper shredding truck outside a Cobb County government building fueled allegations that ballots were being destroyed. Georgia election officials and investigators determined the truck was unrelated to the election and that no ballots were shredded.

Spotlight on Georgia's 11th congressional district

Wheeler High School is located in Georgia's 11th congressional district which became open after Rep. Barry Loudermilk announced in February that he would not seek reelection.

Neurosurgeon and small business owner Dr. John Cowan won the Republican nomination following a runoff election and will face Democrat Chris Harden in November. In July, Trump also endorsed Cowan, praising him on Truth Social and saying he would work to grow the economy, secure the border, strengthen the military and "advance election integrity."

Collin's appearance could highlight Trump's continued influence over Republican politics in Georgia, where his backing remains one of the party's most coveted political assets.

Trump's Cobb County visit is expected to draw supporters from across metro Atlanta as Republicans look to build momentum heading into the fall campaign season.