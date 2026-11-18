Atlantans driving past the Millennium Gate Museum in Atlanta Station may have been surprised to see a new addition to its massive monumental arch: a large Russian flag.

According to the Russian Embassy in the U.S., the flag was put there at the request of the chairman of a federal agency in honor of Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the U.S., who died last week at the age of 66.

Darchiev, a longtime diplomat, served as the ambassador to the U.S. since early 2025, according to his profile page on the website of the Russian Embassy in Washington. He succeeded Anatoly Antonov, who was relieved of his duties in late 2024. Before that, Darchiev headed the Foreign Ministry's North America and North Atlantic departments. He also served as ambassador to Canada and was a minister-counselor at the Washington embassy.

On X, the Russian Embassy said that Darchiev and Rodney Mims Cook Jr., the president of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and Atlanta native, had met numerous times and worked together on projects involving the "restoration of cultural and humanitarian ties." Cook, who had been appointed to lead the commission during both of President Trump's terms, requested that the flag be put on the Atlanta museum.

🇷🇺 Russian flag has been put on the historical museum of Atlanta @MillenniumGate in memory of the Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander #Darchiev at the initiative of President of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts Rodney Mims Cook-Jr.



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Ambassador Darchiev and… pic.twitter.com/gNxkJHlGHd — Russian Embassy in USA 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbUSA) November 17, 2026

"We are deeply grateful to our American colleague for his compassion and friendly support," the Russian embassy wrote.