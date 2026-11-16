As Atlanta continues to grow, a local nonprofit is working to ensure the city's green spaces grow with it.

Trees Atlanta spent two days planting native trees and removing invasive plants at Freedom Park near the Carter Center, part of an ongoing effort to preserve the city's urban canopy and protect local wildlife.

Addie Babcock with Trees Atlanta told CBS News Atlanta that planting native species is especially important because they provide food and shelter for birds, insects, and other wildlife.

"These are native trees, and they will help the environment because the local ecosystem has evolved with them," Babcock said.

The organization is also working to combat Atlanta's urban heat island effect, where roads, parking lots, and buildings absorb heat, making surrounding areas warmer.

Trees Atlanta spent two days planting native trees and removing invasive plants at Freedom Park near the Carter Center. CBS News Atlanta

Babcock said preserving the tree canopy helps keep temperatures down while supporting the local ecosystem.

And while colder weather might seem like an unusual time to plant trees, Babcock said it's actually ideal.

"It's best to plant during the winter because everything is going a little bit dormant," she said. "That means that the trees can focus on their root system, and they can get really rooted in the ground here."

For Haven Morris, who started volunteering with Trees Atlanta two months ago, the mission goes beyond environmental preservation.

"I think it's so much more important to people's psyche and mental health to have somewhere to go," Morris said.

Trees Atlanta continues its conservation and planting efforts at Freedom Park and in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Those interested in helping preserve Atlanta's green spaces can sign up to volunteer at treesatlanta.org.