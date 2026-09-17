Traffic stop during funeral procession leads to discovery of possible "mobile meth lab," sheriff says

A traffic stop during a funeral procession ended with Georgia deputies discovering what they called a "mobile meth lab," officials say.

The Towns County Sheriff's Office says the situation ended with a highway being shut down for hours as hazmat crews worked at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, the situation began around 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, when Deputy Jeremy Stanley was helping with a funeral escort on U.S. Highway 76.

While assisting with the escort, authorities say Stanley noticed a Chevrolet Malibu fail to yield to emergency vehicles leading the funeral procession and pulled the vehicle over. It was during that stop that Stanley and other deputies discovered materials believed to be connected with creating methamphetamine, officials said.

Due to the potentially hazardous materials, deputies stopped traffic and called in additional assistance, including from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Clandestine Lab Unit. The highway has since been reopened.

U.S. Highway 76 was shut down for hours on Tuesday while authorities dealt with a possible methamphetamine lab inside a car, officials said. Towns County Sheriff's Office

Both Stanley and the driver were transported to the hospital for evaluation. They have since been released, and the driver was taken into custody on charges of DUI – drugs and possession of methamphetamine. The sheriff's office says additional charges may be coming as the investigation continues.

"Had it not been for Deputy Stanley's actions, people could have been seriously injured. This individual was taken into custody before that could happen," Sheriff Anthony Coleman said.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.