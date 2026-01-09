Trae Young says goodbye to Hawks fans: "Bringing a championship to Atlanta was always my goal"

Trae Young is saying farewell to Atlanta Hawks fans in a heartfelt Instagram post set to Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye."

"Never thought I'd be typing this," Young wrote, reflecting on a Hawks run that spanned more than seven seasons and was filled with both historic highs and lingering frustration. While Young said bringing a championship to Atlanta was always his goal, he acknowledged injuries, setbacks and circumstances that prevented the team from ever fully reaching its potential.

"The city that raised me and taught me so much will always be a chapter in this story," Young wrote, adding that the pain of staying the same eventually outweighed the uncertainty of change. He said he is entering the next chapter "ecstatic," with his "head high and eyes forward."

The emotional message came two days after the Hawks traded the four-time All-Star to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, signaling the end of Young's tenure as the face of the franchise. The deal sends the 27-year-old guard to his preferred destination and reunites him with former Hawks executive Travis Schlenk, who drafted Young fifth overall in 2018.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 7: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks gestures prior to a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at State Farm Arena on January 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Young leaves Atlanta as the franchise leader in assists and 3-pointers, having led the Hawks to three playoff appearances, including a surprise run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. His departure follows months of uncertainty between his camp and the front office, particularly after the Hawks opted not to pursue a contract extension and struggled to a 2-10 record with Young in the lineup this season.

For Atlanta, the trade represents a philosophical reset, with the organization shifting its focus to developing a younger core that includes Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu and rookie Zaccharie Risacher.

Washington, meanwhile, adds a playmaker to an offense that has ranked near the bottom of the league in guard production and efficiency. The Wizards are not expected to pursue an immediate extension, choosing instead to evaluate Young's health following recent knee and quad injuries.

"It's time to see what's possible when the support is real, and the vision is clear. We move," Young wrote.