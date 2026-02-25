Injured Wizard Trae Young thanks Hawks fans in return to State Farm Arena

The surroundings were a little strange for Trae Young, who spent the last eight years hanging out in the more spacious home locker room at State Farm Arena.

"I've only been in the visiting locker room for concerts and stuff," Young said with a chuckle. "It is weird. It's something I'll have to get used to coming back here."

Young returned to Atlanta on Tuesday night, his first appearance in his longtime home since he was dealt to the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster trade last month.

He didn't get a chance to go against his former Hawks teammates on the court as he continues his arduous recovery from a sprained right knee and quadriceps contusion. The point guard hasn't played in nearly two months, and the Wizards seem in no rush to get him back in uniform when the main objective would appear to be landing a high draft pick for next season.

While Young seemed optimistic that he's nearing full health, he also dodged the question when asked bluntly if he expected to play again this season.

"I'm leaving it up to the doctors," Young said. "Just following the plan. The plan is going good so far. You never know."

Young was the face of the franchise in Atlanta, earning four trip to the All-Star Game and leading the Hawks on a memorable run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021.

But the team never approached that level of success again, failing to advance past the opening round of the playoffs. When a season that began with high hopes headed toward another mediocre finish, the Hawks decided it was time to move on from their biggest star. He was dealt to the Wizards in early January for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

But Young insisted there are no hard feelings. He cherished his time in Atlanta, even as he looks forward to a bright future with a Wizards franchise that also landed big man Anthony Davis is another huge trade ahead of the deadline.

"I just want Hawks fans to know how much love and appreciation I had for them from day one," Young said. "I came in and found a way to make a name for myself, make a name for my team. I tried to put this city on the map, where people talked about us."

But he conceded it was time to move on, to get a new start in the nation's capital.

"When you've been there for so long, it kind of feels like your stay is not welcomed as much anymore," Young said. "That's OK, you know what I'm saying? That's life, no matter what we do. We play a sport that's not necessarily fair."

He noted the optimism at the beginning of the season after the Hawks traded for Kristaps Porzingis, seemingly addressing one of their biggest weaknesses. But Porzingis dealt with injuries and illness, playing only 17 games in Atlanta before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors.

"I wasn't healthy this year. KP was not healthy this year," Young said. "There's a lot of things we could've done. But that's neither here nor there. That's in the past. Everything happens for a reason."

Young is excited to see what he can build in Washington, especially looking ahead to next season with a healthy Davis, a promising group of youngsters and one of the top picks in a loaded draft.

The Hawks wished Young nothing but the best.

"Speaking on everyone's behalf, we're very appreciative of what Trae has done for our team and our franchise over the year," coach Quin Snyder said. "We're grateful to him and his family for that. We just wish him well in this next phase of his career."

When he glanced ahead at the schedule, Young had hoped to lead his new team against his former team. It didn't work out, and Young is unlikely to play Thursday when the teams meet against in Atlanta.

"When I was doing the rehab, obviously I was hoping I could come back and play," Young said. "I'm in a great spot right now. I wish I could play tonight, my first night here, but it wasn't in God's plans. But I'm going to be back playing here a lot in the future."

When his new teammates headed to the court for the opening tip, Young remained in a nook under the stands, pulling on an elastic band as part of his rehab.

But he joined the bench — at the visiting end of the court — in time for a tribute video early in the second quarter. As the crowd rose in a standing ovation, Young formed his hands in the sign of a heart and mouthed "thank you" over and over again.

"That is probably the one plus of playing right now," he said before the game. "I can maybe get some emotions out of the way the first time and not be so emotional every time.'

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA