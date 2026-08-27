Tour Championship chefs take on a major challenge beyond the course at East Lake Golf Club

The Tour Championship tees off in just a few hours at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Thirty players will compete for the FedExCup as tens of thousands of spectators watch from across the course.

CBS News Atlanta went behind the scenes at East Lake to see what it takes for chefs to feed the crowds at the large-scale sporting event.

With thousands of fans expected, chefs will work around the clock to keep everyone fed. Inside the main production kitchen, 50 cooks are preparing thousands of wraps, pounds of vegetables and cornbread.

Proof of the Pudding, an Atlanta-based company, prepares all the food served at the tournament. Vice President Jeremy Campbell said about 15,000 hot dogs, nearly 18,000 hamburgers and 2,400 pizzas will be served during the tournament's four-day run.

"Hot dogs and burgers are top sellers," Campbell said.

He said it takes about 400 employees to pull it off.

CBS News Atlanta's Leondra Head taste-tests a hot dog and other food that will be served at the Tour Championship with Jeremy Campbell, vice president of Proof of the Pudding. CBS News Atlanta

Campbell explained how long the company spends preparing for the PGA Tour's season-ending event.

"Three weeks of setup and prep to get ready for the five days of operation. It's a lot," Campbell said. "Then it takes about five days to break down. So, it's a lot bigger and takes a lot more time to build than it does to tear down."

"There are 10 semitrucks of cold food that turn into prepared food. It's a lot," Campbell said. "We started receiving food two weeks ago. We start prepping. We start smoking. It's thousands and thousands of pounds of food."