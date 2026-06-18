Tornado watch issued for metro Atlanta, 37 other Georgia counties until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of metro Atlanta and central Georgia, warning that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes through 11 p.m. Thursday.

The watch includes 38 counties across central, west-central, north-central and northwest Georgia, including Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Gwinnett, Clayton, Douglas, Fayette, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Other counties included in the watch stretch from Carroll and Paulding counties west of Atlanta to Bibb, Houston and Peach counties in central Georgia. Communities affected include Atlanta, Decatur, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Douglasville, Griffin, Newnan, Peachtree City, Macon and Warner Robins.

Tornado watch in effect for metro Atlanta and central Georgia until 11 p.m. Thursday, with conditions favorable for tornado development. National Weather Service

A tornado watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms to develop. Residents are encouraged to closely monitor forecasts and be prepared to take shelter if a tornado warning is issued for their area.

The watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. EDT.

Counties included in the Tornado Watch

Metro Atlanta

Clayton

Cobb

DeKalb

Douglas

Fayette

Fulton

Gwinnett

Henry

Rockdale

Other Georgia counties

Bibb

Butts

Carroll

Chattahoochee

Coweta

Crawford

Crisp

Dooly

Harris

Heard

Houston

Lamar

Macon

Marion

Meriwether

Monroe

Muscogee

Paulding

Peach

Pike

Schley

Spalding

Stewart

Sumter

Talbot

Taylor

Troup

Upson

Webster

CBS News Atlanta will continue monitoring weather conditions and provide updates as they become available.

Check back for updates.