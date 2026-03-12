Tornado Watch issued as severe storms move across central Georgia Thursday morning

Strong storms are moving across parts of Georgia Thursday morning, bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain and possible brief tornadoes.

The National Weather Service says a Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 a.m. for parts of central and east-central Georgia, even as the threat begins to shift east.

Earlier Thursday, the watch covered a much larger portion of the state. However, the National Weather Service cancelled the tornado watch for 19 counties in north-central and west-central Georgia as storms moved out of those areas.

Counties where the watch has been cancelled include Clayton, Fayette, Henry and Rockdale in the metro Atlanta area, along with Coweta, Harris, Muscogee, Troup, Spalding and several others in west-central Georgia. Cities such as Columbus, Peachtree City, Griffin and Newnan are no longer under the watch.

Tornado watch continues for central and east-central Georgia

Forecasters say 23 counties in central Georgia remain under the tornado watch until 9 a.m., including Bibb, Houston, Baldwin, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Pulaski, Putnam and Twiggs counties.

Communities such as Macon, Warner Robins, Milledgeville, Cordele, Forsyth and Hawkinsville remain within the watch area.

The National Weather Service has also expanded the watch eastward to include 17 counties in central and east-central Georgia, including Dodge, Laurens, Emanuel, Washington, Wilkes and Jefferson counties. Cities such as Dublin, Vidalia, Sandersville and Swainsboro are now included in the watch.

Storm threats still include damaging winds and heavy rain

CBS News Atlanta meteorologist Troy Bridges said a line of strong to severe thunderstorms continues to move east across the region.

Radar shows storms moving at about 35 mph, with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, small hail and isolated tornadoes.

Earlier Thursday morning, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Marion, Chattahoochee and Webster counties, though that warning expired shortly before 6 a.m. after the immediate tornado threat weakened.

Even where the tornado threat is decreasing, the National Weather Service warns the storms could still produce frequent lightning, heavy rain and strong winds capable of damaging trees, roofs and siding.

Bridges also says localized flooding could develop during the morning commute in areas hit by heavier downpours. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form, while a tornado warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or spotted on the ground.

The severe weather threat is expected to gradually diminish later Thursday morning as the storm system continues moving east across Georgia.

Residents are urged to stay alert to changing weather conditions and monitor updates from local officials and the National Weather Service.

Stay with CBS News Atlanta for the latest weather updates.