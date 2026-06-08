Todd and Julie Chrisley sue Atlanta law firm for $25 million, alleging legal mistakes led to convictions and prison sentences

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have filed a federal lawsuit against an Atlanta law firm and one of its attorneys, alleging mistakes made during their criminal defense contributed to their convictions and prison sentences.

The lawsuit, filed June 5 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, names Atlanta-based Balch & Bingham LLP and attorney Chris Anulewicz as defendants. The Chrisleys allege the firm failed to provide competent legal representation during the federal fraud and tax evasion case that led to their convictions.

In the complaint, the Chrisleys accuse the firm of "putting their own interests ahead of their clients' lives" and claim a critical legal argument was never raised before court deadlines expired.

The lawsuit centers on evidence obtained during a 2017 search conducted by the Georgia Department of Revenue. According to the complaint, a federal judge later determined that the search violated the Chrisleys' Fourth Amendment rights and suppressed the documents seized during it. The Chrisleys now argue their attorneys failed to timely seek suppression of additional evidence that they claim was derived from that search, including emails, bank records, and financial documents that were later used by prosecutors.

The complaint alleges that the failure ultimately prevented courts from considering whether the derivative evidence should have been excluded because the issue was raised after court-imposed deadlines had passed.

"The result of Defendants' conduct was a catastrophic, unforced error that sent two people to federal prison for crimes they would never have been convicted of had their lawyers done their jobs," the lawsuit states.

The Chrisleys are seeking more than $25 million in damages, alleging they lost television and endorsement income, suffered reputational harm, incurred significant legal expenses, and endured family separation during their incarceration.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted in 2022 on federal charges, including bank fraud and tax-related offenses, following a nearly three-week trial.

At the time, then-U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said, "Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes."

Former FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley added, "As this sentencing proves, when you lie, cheat, and steal, justice is blind to your fame, fortune, and position."

The Chrisleys were later released after receiving presidential pardons in 2025.

The lawsuit asserts claims of legal malpractice and breach of contract against Balch & Bingham and Anulewicz. The defendants had not filed a response to the allegations as of Monday afternoon.

CBS News Atlanta reached out to Balch & Bingham for comment. The law firm responded: "We are unable to comment on a pending lawsuit other than to say that it will be vigorously defended."