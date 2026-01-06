Tires blow out on arriving plane at Hartsfield-Jackson; passengers evacuated on runway

Federal aviation officials say the tires of a LATAM Airlines Peru flight blew out moments after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Tuesday night, prompting an emergency response and temporary delays on the tarmac.

According to the FAA, the aircraft had just arrived from Lima, Peru, when several tires failed after touchdown. Despite the blowout, the plane landed safely and came to a controlled stop.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department confirmed crews responded to the runway for what was initially reported as "flat tires on an aircraft." Footage from the scene shows passengers exiting the plane directly onto the runway while mechanics worked under the aircraft to inspect and stabilize the damaged landing gear.

A LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (FILE) Armando Franca / AP

No injuries have been reported.

LATAM Airlines and Delta Air Lines share a codeshare partnership, but it's unclear whether Delta passengers or crew were aboard.

Airport operations continued with minimal disruption, though portions of the runway were briefly cleared for safety.

The FAA says it is investigating what caused the tire failure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.