Thunderstorms trigger ground stop, delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Flights into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are facing delays Tuesday morning as thunderstorms move through the region, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to temporarily halt some incoming traffic.

The FAA issued a ground stop affecting departures headed to Atlanta from major air traffic control centers across the country. That means flights leaving those airports cannot take off if they are bound for Atlanta until conditions improve.

As of 8 a.m., departures to Atlanta were already being delayed by an average of about 15 minutes, and officials warned those delays were likely to increase as storms continue to develop.

The ground stop, tied to thunderstorms in the area, was scheduled to remain in effect through late morning, with a medium chance it could be extended depending on how the weather evolves.

The FAA said the order impacts flights departing from multiple regions, including parts of the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Texas, as controllers work to safely manage air traffic into one of the world's busiest airports.

Weather-related ground stops are common during storms, especially in Atlanta, where heavy rain and lightning can quickly reduce visibility and limit how many planes can safely land each hour.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest updates and allow extra time if heading to the airport.