Three Atlanta elementary schools evacuated after threats; students and staff safe

Atlanta Public Schools evacuated three elementary schools after receiving threats against them, the district said. All students and staff are safe.

Morningside, E. Rivers and Springdale Park elementary schools were evacuated as a precaution while police investigated the threats and searched the buildings.

Police have since cleared E. Rivers, and students and staff are returning to class. Searches are continuing at Morningside and Springdale Park, according to APS.

The district's police department is coordinating with other public safety agencies and said more information will be released as it becomes available.