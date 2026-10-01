Thousands of noncitizens in Georgia expected to lose Medicaid benefits due to One Big Beautiful Bill changes

Beginning Thursday, thousands of immigrants living legally in communities across Atlanta may lose health benefits due to reductions required by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

President Trump signed it into law on July 4, 2025. States will no longer receive full matching funds for Medicaid and CHIP coverage, also known as the Children's Health Insurance Program or PeachCare for Kids, as it's known in Georgia.

The cuts may heavily impact people, including refugees of war, asylees escaping persecution, and victims of sex trafficking. Officials with the Georgia Health Initiative said roughly 32,000 people in Georgia are expected to lose Medicaid coverage by 2034 due to the policy. According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, more than 14,000 people will become uninsured.

Kathryn Lawler, the chief executive officer of Mercy Care in Atlanta, an organization that provides medical services to the uninsured, said the cuts taking effect are of great concern.

"We know, and, of course, there are tons of information that when people don't have insurance, they access health care less frequently, and when you access less healthcare, you are less healthy and ultimately more expensive to the system. So every change, just like the changes happening today where we decide to give less health care, is not great for people and certainly not great for our community," Lawler said.

The Trump administration said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act protects and strengthens Medicaid for those who rely on it, including pregnant women, kids, seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families.

The president also said it eliminates waste, fraud, and abuse, arguing that the goal is to remove "illegal aliens, enforce work requirements, and protect Medicaid for those who are truly vulnerable."

Immigrants with green cards will not lose Medicaid benefits.

Lawler said those who may lose their Medicaid benefits need to inquire about their status before facing a health-related emergency.

"With the amount of changes always happening to Medicaid, including those happening today, those who currently receive coverage under Medicaid need to maintain knowledge about their coverage status," she explained. "It is the worst to find out right when you are arriving for your appointment or that you have had an emergency that your coverage is not what you thought it was."

Mercy Care provides medical care to people who are uninsured and not connected to the traditional healthcare system for various reasons.

"Our primary populations are those who are underinsured, uninsured, and those experiencing homelessness. For us, that includes many people entering the country for the first time," Lawler said.

The health center provides a variety of services including primary care, dental, vision, psychiatry, behavioral health, pediatrics, and pharmaceutical services.

Lawler said they are proud to offer the same care as the Sisters of Mercy for more than a century. The sisters started Atlanta's first hospital in 1880, which became known as Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. The clinic and headquarters opened on Decatur Street in Atlanta.

Lawler said she wants people to know that care is available in Atlanta whether they lost their coverage due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act or they lost their job.

"As we continue to wrestle with big questions at the federal and state level about who should get care and when they should get care, I think we have to also remember this stress and anxiety that people experience plays a big part in their overall health, and ultimately that is why we give healthcare coverage to get people healthy," she said. "So I think as a community in Atlanta, we show that we care about people and that we have always wanted people to come and move to Atlanta and find their home. So I hope that we continue to consider to adopt policies that reflect who I think Atlanta really is."