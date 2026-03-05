Thieves steal dozens of bikes meant for underprivileged kids from Atlanta nonprofit

An Atlanta nonprofit is asking the public for help after it was the victim of a brazen theft earlier this week.

Propel ATL said that thieves cleared out an entire trailer of bicycles meant for underprivileged kids sometime on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Jeremiah Jones, the nonprofit's advocacy manager, said that someone broke into the trailer and took 26 bikes and 24 helmets.

Nonprofit Propel Atl said someone stole dozens of bikes and helmets meant to go to children from their trailer this week. CBS News Atlanta

The equipment was part of a program that gives bikes to children from low-income schools and teaches them how to ride.

"My heart sank when I got the call that all the bikes were gone. I said, 'Surely not all of them.' And all of them are gone," Jones said. "This class is solely for kids, and this crime is affecting them."

Atlanta police are reviewing security footage from the area. Jones said you could see people taking the bikes out of the trailer, carrying them down a hill, and bringing them into a nearby parking lot.

The nonprofit is now trying to raise more than $10,000 to replace the bikes.

Propel ATL is also asking who may have information about the theft to contact them at programs@letspropelatl.org.