The hoodie: From fashion staple to cultural icon, MODA exhibition explores the history and impact

The hoodie has transcended its humble origins to become a global fashion statement, a hallmark of urban streetwear, and a signature look in hip hop culture. But its story is far more complex, and now, the Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA) invites visitors to explore the garment's layered history in a groundbreaking new exhibition.

Partnering with Dr. Regina Bradley, an associate professor at Kennesaw State University and an expert in the cultural impact of Southern hip hop, MODA's exhibit delves deep into the hoodie's journey through time. Originally premiering in Amsterdam in 2019, the show now highlights the hoodie's unique ties to Southern culture, especially Atlanta, during Black History Month.

Upon entering the museum, guests are greeted by a sea of over 100 hoodies, each with its own story. Co-curator Regina Bradley wants visitors to question their perceptions. "Our intervention was thinking about not only how a garment has manifested in popular culture, but also how it's been politicized and moved around," Bradley explains. Her section of the exhibit focuses on the intersection of race and the hoodie, sparking conversations about identity and representation.

The exhibition also features hoodies from around the world and highlights iconic Atlanta symbols like "Grady baby," as noted by visitor Jill Martin. By situating the hoodie within the context of Southern hip hop and the post-Civil Rights era, the show explores the garment's role in both celebration and controversy.

One of the exhibit's most powerful moments addresses the racial profiling of people of color wearing hoodies. This theme is underscored by references to artists like Gunna and the criminalization of Black men, a duality that Bradley says was crucial to include.

Museum staff, including Miranda Johnson, have been struck by the public's response. "Who knew a hoodie could be so fascinating? Who knew there'd be so much detail and so much to explore when it comes to something so simple?" she reflects.

The exhibit doesn't stop at music and social commentary—it also traces the hoodie's evolution in comic books and pop culture, encouraging visitors to consider how clothing shapes and reflects society.

But hurry: the exhibition's last day is Friday, Feb. 13. With its diverse perspectives and in-depth storytelling, this installation offers a rare chance to see how a simple garment became a symbol of power, protest, and pride.