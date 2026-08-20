The Grocery Spot gives Atlanta families a place to "shop with dignity" as nonprofit faces financial strain

At The Grocery Spot in northwest Atlanta, shoppers walk the aisles, look over the shelves and choose the food they want to take home.

The difference comes at checkout: There is no bill.

The community-supported food pantry on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway provides groceries at no cost, offering families an experience that feels more like shopping at a neighborhood grocery store than receiving a prepacked box of food.

That model is increasingly important as families across metro Atlanta struggle with food insecurity. The Atlanta Community Food Bank estimates more than 900,000 people across its service area are food insecure.

For shopper Kori Farmer, The Grocery Spot helps stretch her budget while giving her access to fresh food close to home. She said she tries to secure an appointment each week and sometimes picks up groceries for family members who cannot make the trip themselves.

"I can come here with a smile, my bag, and a good time," Farmer said.

Shoppers choose from whatever is available that day. During a recent shopping period, shelves included canned goods, beverages and baby food, along with fresh produce such as grapes, pineapple, broccoli and asparagus.

Kori Farmer shops for free groceries at The Grocery Spot in northwest Atlanta. CBS News Atlanta

Farmer said having those options within the neighborhood makes a difference.

"To know that there is a place within this community and in this ZIP code that our families can get to on the bus line, that they can get to to get access to fresh fruits and vegetables," Farmer said.

The Grocery Spot currently offers shopping appointments Tuesdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m. Volunteer Joi Bostic said appointments can fill quickly.

Before shoppers arrive, Bostic and other volunteers unload deliveries and stock the shelves.

Bostic said the amount of food moving through the pantry illustrates the demand.

"The average food pantry around town gives out about 30,000 pounds of food a month. We give out about 150,000 pounds a week," Bostic said.

Much of The Grocery Spot's food comes through the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Bostic said the pantry also receives food from other donors, and inventory can change depending on what is available.

But even when food is donated, operating the pantry costs money.

The Grocery Spot is now appealing to the community for financial support, warning that without additional donations it could be forced to close.

For Farmer, losing the resource would have consequences beyond her own grocery bag.

"Hunger will humble you," Farmer said. "Hunger will take the embarrassment away because it's much more embarrassing to stand on the side of the road asking somebody to give me something when you can come here and get for yourself."

The Grocery Spot serves shoppers from all ZIP codes. Appointments are required and can be made through the organization's website. To learn more click here.