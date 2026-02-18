The Center in Downtown Atlanta prepares for May reopening as "Common Ground"

The Center, a beloved downtown Atlanta landmark, is set to reopen in May under the new name "Common Ground," promising a revitalized hub for community engagement, arts, and culture.

After months of anticipation, the Center is undergoing final preparations to welcome back visitors with refreshed programming and a renewed mission to serve as a gathering place for all Atlantans.

The reopening follows extensive planning and input from local leaders, artists, and residents, ensuring that Common Ground reflects the vibrant diversity and creative spirit of the city. Organizers say the space will offer a dynamic schedule of events, including art exhibits, live performances, community forums, and educational workshops.

"We're excited to reintroduce this space to Atlanta as Common Ground—a place where everyone can connect, learn, and be inspired," said a spokesperson for the Center. "Our goal is to foster meaningful connections and provide a platform for voices across the city."

The May reopening is expected to draw large crowds, with a grand opening celebration featuring performances, local food vendors, and interactive activities for families. The launch will also highlight partnerships with Atlanta organizations dedicated to social impact, youth development, and economic opportunity.

Located in the heart of downtown, Common Ground aims to become a central meeting point for both residents and visitors. Organizers encourage the public to stay tuned for updates on event schedules and ways to get involved.

For more information about Common Ground and the May reopening, visit the Center's official website or follow CBS Atlanta for more.