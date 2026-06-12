The Atlanta diner featured in "Anchorman 2" is still serving up Southern classics

From the outside, it doesn't give much away, but inside Silver Skillet, tucked away on 14th St., the clock might as well be stuck in the 1960s.

"The countertops, the booths and tables, they're all original from 1956. We just keep repairing them," said Silver Skillet owner Teresa Breckenridge.

Perhaps that's the constant draw for Hollywood.

The diner has been used in commercials and movies, including "Anchorman 2."

It's hosted a wide array of celebrities from Tim Tebow to Mark Wahlberg, all pictured and framed with Breckenridge in the front of the restaurant.

For the people who come here week after week, Silver Skillet isn't special because of who sat in the booth.

"I've been coming here long enough where I know all the staff. They know me. I walk in, and today I walked in and she said, okay, you want your one egg and grits and one biscuit and orange juice? And I said, yes, that's it. Makes you feel at home," said regular customer Steve O'Day.

O'Day is an attorney in Midtown who comes to the diner multiple times a week to get some work done.

He was also a high school classmate of the owners and has been coming to their diner since the 1980s.

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Aaron Vinson and Ed Alston are also decades-long regular customers who visit almost every week.

"The Wait staff is always great," said Alston. "It's always a good experience, and you never know who's going to film here."

"It's nice. They know what we like, and they always accommodate us and are just so friendly, and the food's good," said Vinson.

The breakfast menu includes the classics: eggs, biscuits, grits, and bacon.

It's the kind of food that doesn't need to be reinvented, but with an authentic touch.

"The fried chicken is a southern all-time favorite," Breckenridge said. "The country ham with the red eye gravy, that's something that a lot of people don't have. They have the regular pink colored ham, but the country ham is salty, and it's in a red-eyed gravy, and that's very southern."

In a city that keeps on changing, and serves as the diner's backdrop through the decades-old windows, Silver Skillet hasn't tried to.

The storied past, celebrity visits, movie scenes, and decades of Atlanta history make Silver Skillet unique, but if you ask its customers what makes it special, they'll tell you it's not the fame.

It's the feeling.