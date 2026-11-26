Five people have been injured after a fire left a southwest Atlanta apartment building seriously damaged early Thursday morning.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says crews were called to the 3900 block of Campbellton Road SW around 10 a.m. for a fire at one of the complex's two-story buildings.

Officials say crews battled heavy flames at the building, and the intensity of fire in the attic "prompted a second-alarm response and a temporary transition to defensive operations before crews resumed interior firefighting."

The cause of the apartment fire remains under investigation. CBS News Atlanta

The building had eight residential units, three of which were vacant. Three people including two children suffered smoke inhalation. Two others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, with one suffering burns and the other lacerations, officials said.

The fire was eventually extinguished and crews remained at the scene to search for remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.