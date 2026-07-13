Texas man charged threatening to kill Jewish employees of Georgia company behind Flock cameras

A Texas man is facing a federal charge after prosecutors say he threatened to kill Jewish employees of the Georgia company behind the Flock camera system.

Authorities with the U.S. Attorney General's Office for the Northern District of Georgia say Jordan Nicholas Hadley left a message in Atlanta-based Flock Safety's voicemail inbox that used a homophobic slur and threats that he would find and kill them.

"These men allegedly spewed vile hate and threatened violent attacks against Jews," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Threats against any person based on his or her religious beliefs will not be tolerated, and these charges reflect my office's commitment to working with law enforcement partners to combat the pernicious evil of antisemitism and hold accountable anyone who threatens members of our community."

Hadley was arrested on July 9 and will appear before a federal judge in Atlanta at a later date.

He faces up to five years in prison for the charge of transmitting threatening communications through means of interstate or foreign commerce.

Hadley is the fourth individual charged by the Northern Georgia U.S. Attorney General's Office since 2025, officials say. One of those defendants, Matthew Alan Souza, 25, of Acworth, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of communicating interstate threats in connection with two messages he wrote on X.