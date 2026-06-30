Teens charged with armed robbery, attack of man in Gwinnett County, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested two teens accused of attacking and robbing a man who thought he was going to buy something from them.

Authorities with the Gwinnett County Police Department say that their investigation started when they responded to reports of an attack on the 2000 block of Hudson Drive of Lilburn.

The victim told detectives that he had arranged to meet someone to make a purchase, but instead was confronted by multiple armed individuals and attacked. The man was able to flee, escaping before someone a shot, officials say.

While investigation, detectives say they identified 16-year-old Tyrell Jayden Robinson and 18-year-old Jermaine Jamar Bennett as the suspects and obtained search warrants. Those searches led investigators to seize multiple firearms, including a handgun equipped with a switch that converted it to fully automatic fire, an AR-15 rifle with an altered serial number, marijuana, and THC vape products.

Gwinnett County police say two people are facing multiple charges in connected with the armed robbery. Gwinnett County Police Department

Robinson and Bennett were both arrested and charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Evidence also led officials to arrest an unnamed juvenile, who police say is facing charges of criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.