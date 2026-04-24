Teenager charged in deadly 2025 double shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

A teen in custody in the Fulton County Jail has now been charged in a deadly 2025 double shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Authorities say 17-year-old Terry Hill was already in jail facing aggravated assault and battery charges for an unrelated incident.

According to investigators, the new charges come from an incident on Nov. 23, 2025. That morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Campbellton Road SW after hearing reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man in the parking lot of a nearby gas station who had been shot at least once. Medics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died.

Officials say a second man was taken by ambulance to Grady with gunshot wounds. That victim survived.

While details about what led up to the shooting remain limited, investigators say they identified Hill as the gunman and secured a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

Hill is now charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Jail records show that Hill has been in custody since March 20 and was facing four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first and second-degree criminal damage to property, drive-by shooting, and eight gang-related charges.