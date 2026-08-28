Teenage suspect in Warner Robins High School shooting to remain in police custody, judge rules

A judge has denied bond for the 14-year-old suspect in the shooting at Warner Robins High School during a hearing on Thursday, court documents show.

Denzelle Willis Jr. is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, theft by receiving stolen property, disrupting the operation of a public school, carrying weapons within a school safety zone, and possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and will be tried as an adult.

Willis is accused of shooting another ninth-grader during an argument that escalated into a physical fight in one of Warner Robins High Schools Bathrooms on Aug. 12. Houston County Sheriff Matt Moulton said the teen was arrested about half a mile away from the school a few hours after the shooting.

The 14-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment and continues to recover.

Denzelle Willis Jr. appears in court for his first hearing on Aug. 13, 2026. WGXA

During Thursday's hearing, prosecutors asked Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden that Willis remain in custody, arguing that he had prior incidents where he had threatened someone with a pellet gun and was noted as a person of interest in multiple vehicle break-ins, WMAZ reported.

"He's a danger to every young person in our community who's trying to do the right thing by going to school to learn in a safe environment and not have the threat of firearms going off in the bathroom," District Attorney Eric Edwards told the judge.

According to WMAZ, Willis' attorneys asked for 24-hour house arrest, arguing that he had family members who could monitor his activity.

The judge agreed with the prosecution, though she said she would potentially reconsider a bond request if the case continues for a longer period of time.